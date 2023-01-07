Wisconsin DNR to host Bald Eagle Watching Days

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting its 36th anniversary of Bald Eagle Watching Days in celebration of the species’ growing presence in the state.

The DNR is offering both in-person and virtual events that are free to the public.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, there will be live raptor shows in the River Arts Center of the Sauk Prairie High School, featuring educational birds and trainers, a screening of a rehabilitated bald eagle release with a live expert Q&A session in addition to other family-friendly activities.

The presentations can be watched live on the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council’s YouTube channel.

A self-guided tour of prime eagle viewing areas along upper and lower portions of the Lower Wisconsin River will also be available. The tour starts at the Sauk-Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce in Sauk City.

In-person bald eagle watching will take place on Jan. 14-15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wisconsin River overlook on Water Street in Prairie du Sac. Volunteers will be available to ask questions about bald eagles.

Visit the DNR’s website for more tips and information on bald eagle watching.

