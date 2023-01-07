Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s daughter to death during argument

West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her...
West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her boyfriend's daughter.(South Central Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A woman in West Virginia has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend’s daughter to death.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a home Thursday night regarding reports of a stabbing.

WSAZ reports officers found 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky with several stab wounds inside the residence.

Investigators said it appeared Marcinkowsky was stabbed by her father’s girlfriend, 41-year-old Amber Wymer, after the two got into an argument.

Wymer is accused of stabbing Marcinkowsky several times in the neck. Charleston police said the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, Wymer was found with blood on her hands and clothing. A criminal complaint said she admitted to killing Marcinkowsky with a knife.

Police said Wymer was in a relationship with Marcinkowsky’s father and they lived together at the home.

Authorities said Wymer has been charged with murder and booked into the South-Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland.
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

An artist's portrait of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is displayed outside UC Medical...
Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
Late-season runs raise stakes for Lions-Packers matchup
A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis...
Badgers fall to Illinois 79-69, pickup first conference loss