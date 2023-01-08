Another Mostly Gray Week Ahead

There were some bright spots on Saturday, but still cloudy for others
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Clouds linger today
  • Mix of clouds and sun through mid week
  • Tracking a storm for later in the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Sunday Everyone!!

It has been another cloudy day here across southern Wisconsin.  The low stratus that has been settled over the area has been stubborn to move out.  Areas that saw sunny skies yesterday, stayed cloudy today. And because of the clouds and lack of sun, temperatures today didn’t get as high as expected.

Tonight we may see breaks in the clouds, but in terms of more sunshine, it looks like Monday will be the last day we get the chance before next weekend.  Temperatures tonight will head  back down to the lower 20s, and possibly a little chillier if we loose some clouds tonight.

Then as we start the week, we’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy into the mid-week.  Following that, we’re continue to watch the forecast models on one particular storm that could bring us some rain/snow beginning as early as Wednesday night. There is still a lot of uncertainly about the timing and trajectory of this storm, but it does look like we’ll stay north of the storm, possibly seeing rain or a mix, as well as some gustier winds from Thursday into Friday.

It’s a little way out there, but we’re also watching next weekend.  Hopefully this will be a good make up weekend and we see more sun than we did this weekend.

Clouds are on the increase this week
Clouds are on the increase this week(weather photo)
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland.
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Warmer than usual temperatures could last through mid-January.
This mild stretch could last awhile
Quiet, sunny and mild weekend!
Sunnier days ahead!
Weekend Forecast
The Clouds Finally Break
A Sunny and Mild Weekend Forecast
A Sunny and Mild Weekend Forecast