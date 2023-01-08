Another Mostly Gray Week Ahead

Clouds linger today

Mix of clouds and sun through mid week

Tracking a storm for later in the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Sunday Everyone!!

It has been another cloudy day here across southern Wisconsin. The low stratus that has been settled over the area has been stubborn to move out. Areas that saw sunny skies yesterday, stayed cloudy today. And because of the clouds and lack of sun, temperatures today didn’t get as high as expected.

Tonight we may see breaks in the clouds, but in terms of more sunshine, it looks like Monday will be the last day we get the chance before next weekend. Temperatures tonight will head back down to the lower 20s, and possibly a little chillier if we loose some clouds tonight.

Then as we start the week, we’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy into the mid-week. Following that, we’re continue to watch the forecast models on one particular storm that could bring us some rain/snow beginning as early as Wednesday night. There is still a lot of uncertainly about the timing and trajectory of this storm, but it does look like we’ll stay north of the storm, possibly seeing rain or a mix, as well as some gustier winds from Thursday into Friday.

It’s a little way out there, but we’re also watching next weekend. Hopefully this will be a good make up weekend and we see more sun than we did this weekend.

Clouds are on the increase this week (weather photo)

