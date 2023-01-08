Badgers fans join UW Men’s Hockey team for skating, photos

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badgers hockey fans were able to lace up their skates and join their favorite players on the ice Sunday morning downtown.

From 10 to 11 a.m. fans were invited to join the members of the UW Men’s Hockey team for a free skate, autographs and photos at the Edgewater Hotel ice rink.

One fan, Cole Farwell, took to the ice to skate.

“I really like taking pictures with the guys and I really like hockey,” he said.

The skaters had plenty of Badgers gear on to support the players, and it meant a lot to one team member.

To skate with these kids who come to our games and support us its awesome… Epecially for me we don’t have the opportunity to do that often so yeah it’s really special,” junior Badger Mathieu De St. Phalle said.

