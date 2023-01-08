Christopher Miller’s family continues to search for him as efforts from law enforcement dwindle

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been almost two months since 27-year-old Christopher Miller was last seen, and while efforts within law enforcement have come to a halt, Miller’s family has no plans of stopping their own search for Chris.

Tammy James, Chris’s mother says while her family has received an immense amount of community support, she wishes area police were more involved.

“The least to say it hasn’t been any progress,” James said. “I think that’s where we’re kind of stuck at; no more searches being done on law enforcement behalf; we’re continuing to search no matter what. We still just have that piece of clothing that we don’t even know when will be tested for DNA to even see if it’s my son’s, so it’s like that frustrates as well, like wait, what?”

Mark Thompson, captain of support services for the Rock County Sheriff’s Department says while the incident occurred in Rock County, Christopher was a Madison resident and he says his department can only do so much.

“We are a supplemental role. Wisconsin state patrol actually initiated the pursuit that led to the foot, him fleeing on foot. And then because he’s a Madison resident, he’s actually listed as a missing person through Madison.”

Thompson says without any new information, they will not continue in their search for Miller.

“In the week that he went missing we did extensive searches and I think that’s already been covered by most of the media outlets. Since then we’ve done some secondary searches at the request of the family in other areas, but at this point we don’t have any further searches planned unless we have credible evidence to dictate a need for a search in a particular area.”

Meanwhile, Miller’s family continues to hold on to hope.

“Keep sharing, keep praying, keep spreading awareness. Any suggestions please feel free to continue to inbox me and put it on the group, yeah and just keep sharing.”

The family urges community members to join their Facebook group called Find Christopher Miller, where they are receiving tips and will provide any future updates.

