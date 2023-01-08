Hundreds of toys displayed during Mt. Horeb FFA Alumni Toy Show and Tractor Pull

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - Vendors from all across Wisconsin, and even some from neighboring states, displayed their toys Sunday at the 30th Annual Toy Show and Tractor Pull.

The event, hosted by Mount Horeb FFA Alumni, is intended to get the community excited about agriculture while exposing them to a unique collection of toys for sale.

Chair of the event Nick Olday said as online commerce becomes more prevalent, their event is a nice change of pace.

“I’m a person that I love community involvement, or just one-on-one attention. A lot of stuff has gone to online stores nowadays which is, it’s OK , but you don’t get the comradery or just the in-person interaction,” Olday said. “That’s one of the biggest things like with any organization is you strive to create comradery, you try to make groups and friendships because friendships are what last, that’s what it’s all about.”

All proceeds from the Sunday event will help send Mount Horeb FFA students to a leadership conference in Washington D.C., according to Olday.

