Hundreds of toys displayed during Mt. Horeb FFA Alumni Toy Show and Tractor Pull

Hundreds of toys displayed during Mt. Horeb FFA Alumni Toy Show and Tractor Pull
Hundreds of toys displayed during Mt. Horeb FFA Alumni Toy Show and Tractor Pull(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - Vendors from all across Wisconsin, and even some from neighboring states, displayed their toys Sunday at the 30th Annual Toy Show and Tractor Pull.

The event, hosted by Mount Horeb FFA Alumni, is intended to get the community excited about agriculture while exposing them to a unique collection of toys for sale.

Chair of the event Nick Olday said as online commerce becomes more prevalent, their event is a nice change of pace.

“I’m a person that I love community involvement, or just one-on-one attention. A lot of stuff has gone to online stores nowadays which is, it’s OK , but you don’t get the comradery or just the in-person interaction,” Olday said. “That’s one of the biggest things like with any organization is you strive to create comradery, you try to make groups and friendships because friendships are what last, that’s what it’s all about.”

All proceeds from the Sunday event will help send Mount Horeb FFA students to a leadership conference in Washington D.C., according to Olday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland.
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
Clouds keep sticking around
Tammy James, Chris’s mother says while her family has received an immense amount of community...
Christopher Miller’s family continues to search as efforts from law enforcement dwindle
‘Madison Packer Backers’ make their way to Lambeau for Packers-Lions faceoff
Badgers fans skate
Badgers fans join UW Men’s Hockey team for skating, photos