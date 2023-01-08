Joey’s Song aims to raise money and awareness in the fight against Epilepsy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During a concert event at The Sylvee on Saturday, Joey’s Song delivered music while also raising money for research and helping people understand Epilepsy.

Mike Gomoll started Joey’s Song as an organization in 2010, after his four-year-old son Joey died after battling a severe form of Epilepsy.

Gomoll hosts an annual Joey’s Song concert benefit featuring several different musicians and comedians every year to honor his son and help others feel more comfortable talking about the disease.

“This would be the kind of event he could relate to because music was his connective tissue to the world,” Gomoll said.

Joey was non-verbal but loved music. So Gomoll turned something Joey loved into an event that could help save others.

The ticket and auction sales went to the Chicago-based organization Cure Epilepsy.

”There are a lot of things we still don’t understand about the brain so it’s critical to fund scientists and researchers at academic institutions to understand what’s going so that we can work towards cures,” Cure Epilepsy CEO Beth Dean said.

She also said events like Joey’s Song help people feel safer talking about the disease.

”I think if people understood it and got more comfortable with it, they wouldn’t be scared of it,” Dean said. “And people wouldn’t scared top share that that they had Epilepsy.”

According to Dean’s organization, 3.4 million Americans live with Epilepsy.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.