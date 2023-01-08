‘Madison Packer Backers’ make their way to Lambeau for Packers-Lions faceoff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Green Bay Packers fans are going the extra length Sunday to make sure there is support in Lambeau.

Calling themselves the “Madison Packer Backers”, the group drives from Madison to Green Bay for each Packer game, and today was no different!

Organizers said today’s group of almost 100 fans set off for the playoffs-determinate game around 1:45 p.m. Board members Bob Miller and Nick Ryan said the club began in 1965 and since then, the tradition has carried on.

“We have almost 400 members and I would say that each year we bring almost all of those members back, we very rarely lose members,” Miller said. “It’s just a bunch of people, we love the Packers, we love doing things together so it’s a fun time.”

Ahead of the 7 o’clock game, the Packer Backers will tailgate outside of Lambeau to show their support for their beloved team.

