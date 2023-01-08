Sydney Hilliard leaves Badgers women’s basketball

(WBAY)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sydney Hilliard, a senior guard from the UW women’s basketball team, announced Sunday her decision to leave Wisconsin’s program in a Tweet.

In the Tweet, Hilliard attributed her decision to “personal reasons.”

“I have decided that it is time for me to step away from the game of basketball, so I can concentrate on my own well being,” Hilliard explained. “This was not a decision I took lightly and I am looking forward to earning my degree in the coming months and moving toward the next chapter of my life.”

Hilliard is originally from Monroe and played in 78 games throughout her career as a Badger. She averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Her coach, Marisa Moseley, supported her decision.

“I have complete understanding and respect for Syd’s decision,” Moseley said. “She is a wonderful young woman with a bright future ahead of her. I admire her for having the courage to do what she feels is best for her. We will miss her in our program but we wish her all the best moving forward.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland.
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Badgers fans skate
Badgers fans join UW Men’s Hockey team for skating, photos
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis...
Badgers fall to Illinois 79-69, pickup first conference loss
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) passes the ball away from Minnesota's Pharrel Payne (21) and...
No. 14 Wisconsin performing better than expected once again
The men’s college hockey teams at Wisconsin, Minnesota Duluth, Northeastern and Air Force will...
Wisconsin men’s hockey team to compete at Kwik Trip tournament in December