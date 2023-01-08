Sydney Hilliard leaves Badgers women’s basketball

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sydney Hilliard, a senior guard from the UW women’s basketball team, announced Sunday her decision to leave Wisconsin’s program in a Tweet.

In the Tweet, Hilliard attributed her decision to “personal reasons.”

“I have decided that it is time for me to step away from the game of basketball, so I can concentrate on my own well being,” Hilliard explained. “This was not a decision I took lightly and I am looking forward to earning my degree in the coming months and moving toward the next chapter of my life.”

Hilliard is originally from Monroe and played in 78 games throughout her career as a Badger. She averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Her coach, Marisa Moseley, supported her decision.

“I have complete understanding and respect for Syd’s decision,” Moseley said. “She is a wonderful young woman with a bright future ahead of her. I admire her for having the courage to do what she feels is best for her. We will miss her in our program but we wish her all the best moving forward.”

