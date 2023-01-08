This mild stretch could last awhile

Partly sunny on Sunday

Temps staying near or above freezing

Watching late-week system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was nice to see some sunshine yesterday, at least for most of southern Wisconsin! Sunshine will be a bit harder to come by today, as clouds have built back into the region this morning with the addition of some patchy fog.

Cloud cover will likely break up a bit during the afternoon and evening for a few peeks of sunshine, but we’ll have more clouds than sun today. Temperatures will be similar to Saturday as well, with highs reaching the upper 20s and lower 30s for most.

This warm stretch looks like it will continue through at least the next week, if not the following week as well! Keep in mind that January is typically our coldest month of the year, with average high temperatures in the upper 20s. However, highs will at least be in the lower 30s or warmer through the next 7-days.

We will be watching our next weather-maker for later in the week: low pressure will move out of the Rockies and head towards the Midwest. The track of this system is still very uncertain, and model guidance is struggling to determine where exactly the system will land.

Despite the track, it doesn’t look like this system will have major winter storm potential. It is something to keep an eye on though, the track and temperatures will determine if we see some icy or snowy travel on Thursday or Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.