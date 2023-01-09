Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report

MADISON (WMTV) – A bullet nearly struck a driver Saturday evening while she was sitting in her car on Madison’s east side.

The Madison Police Department reported the bullet missed the 38-year-old woman by just inches. Witnesses told MPD investigators they heard multiple shots fired during the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Lane.

The victim, who escaped unharmed, quickly headed for safety, the report continued. She left the scene before coming back to meet with police officers. She told them she and the shooter knew each other; however, the MPD statement did not indicate why the suspect may have fired.

The investigation remains open and active, MPD noted. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to reach out to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

