Dane Co. Executive Parisi, Madison Mayor Rhodes Conway announce City-County Humanitarian Awards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Monday the recipients of the City-County Humanitarian Awards.

Dr. Charles Taylor and the late Wayne Strong will receive awards honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Both Taylor and Strong were chosen to receive the award by a city-county commission who believe they reflect the values of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. Charles (“Chuck”) Taylor produced award-winning documentaries and wrote “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom,” which helped in the movement to make Juneteenth a national holiday. Taylor is a retired professor from Edgewood College, where he served as the Dean of the Business School. He is also the founder and president of a consulting firm and has a history of volunteering.

Wayne Strong served as an MPD neighborhood officer where he volunteered with the Southside Raiders Youth Football and Cheerleading program. Strong’s commitment to social justice and civic engagement is seen through his roles in various local organizations, including UW-Madison’s Center for Law, Society & Justice.

The City and County will present the awards on Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

