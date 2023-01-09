Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) -Multiple agencies are responding to a fire that broke out at John’s Disposal in Whitewater late Sunday.

Dane County Dispatch confirms fire units were sent to assist the fire located in Walworth County at 107 County Road U.

Photos of the John’s Disposal fire in Whitewater, WI (Tyler Warnecke)

The stretch of Hwy U is shutdown between Fremont and Hwy D. Whitewater Fire in a post writes crews will be operating on scene for an extended period of time. Several responding agencies from Waterloo, North Prairie and Johnson Creek tell NBC 15 this is so that water can be transported to the fire as quickly as possible.

This is a developing story.

