“Fool’s Spring” continues this week

Clouds return tonight

Temps stay 5-15° above average

Minor rain/snow chances this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - How nice was it to see some sunshine today? Hopefully you soaked it up as much as possible, because as low-pressure moves in tonight, the clouds will be building back in.

We’ll be overcast for Tuesday, with some areas of fog possible during the early morning. The clouds do help keep our temperatures mild overnight, so we’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 20s, and warm to the mid-30s during the afternoon. The weak low pressure system that brings us the gray skies may spark a few flurries, but those will be pretty few and far between.

A warm front pushing through the region Tuesday night could bring a few spots of wintry mixing or light flurries overnight but should be wrapped up by the Wednesday morning commute. The clouds will try to hold through Wednesday, but should break up enough for a few peeks of sunshine. A cold front will follow close behind that warm front, cooling our temperatures a bit for the last part of the workweek.

The system we’ve been watching for Thursday and Friday looks to remain mostly to our south, leaving us in the clear. A bit of light snow could clip part of the region on Thursday, but impacts look pretty minor at this point.

