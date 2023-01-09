Former Badger Troy Vincent selected to College Football Hall of Fame

Vincent is the 12th Badger player to be selected to the College Football Hall of Fame.
IRVING, Texas (WMTV) - The National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame revealed the 2023 Hall of Fame Class on Monday, announcing former Badger, Troy Vincent, Sr., as a Class of 2023 inductee.

Vincent was a standout defensive back at Wisconsin (1988-1991) where he was the first player to earn First-team All-America honors under Hall of Fame coach Barry Alvarez in 1991.

Vincent also earned Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors and was the runner-up for the Thorpe Award in 1991. He finished his career at Wisconsin with 192 tackles, 31 passes defended and four interceptions while adding 66 punt returns for 773 yards and three touchdowns. Vincent’s 90-yard punt return touchdown in 1991 is the longest in UW history and his 773 career punt return yards rank third.

Following his career at Wisconsin, Vincent was drafted seventh overall by the Miami Dolphins in 1992 and would play in Miami until 1995. Vincent then spent time with the Eagles (1996-03), Bills (2004-06) and ended his career at Washington (2006).

He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro pick. Vincent is the only player in NFL history to have received the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award, the NFL Players Association Byron Whizzer White Award and the Sporting News Good Guy Award.

Vincent was the president of the NFL Players Association from 2004-2008 and now serves as the Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL.

Full 2023 Hall of Fame Class

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 5, 2023, at the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas.

