Little John’s seeking temporary home for community kitchen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Little John’s is hopeful in having the community’s support as it looks to move into a new space temporarily, as its plan to move into another space is now delayed.

Little John’s, a nonprofit community kitchen that cooks meals for those in need, explained that its original plans to move hit a snag last week. The organization is currently leasing property on the 400 block of Prairie Heights Drive in Verona, but said it must be out of that space by Feb. 10.

The nonprofit is looking to lease a large catering or production-style kitchen for the next 12-18 months while its new facility in Fitchburg is being constructed. Little John’s asked the community for any recommendations on locations or connections to spaces within the greater Madison area.

The space must be at least 3,000 square feet and have a venting system and ANSUL fire suppression, the group said. The group was also hoping for a move-in ready space and 7,500 square feet for production and packaging, but it doesn’t necessarily need to have equipment included. Since Little John’s is in a time crunch, it said it would consider similar spaces that don’t meet these standards.

Those wishing to help Little John’s can donate to help offset moving costs or offer moving services and use of trucks with liftgates. Little John’s said those interested can email supportus@littlejohnskitchens.org or call (608) 616-9264 and leave a detailed voicemail. Checks can be made out to “Little John’s Restaurant, Inc” and be mailed to 5302 Anton Drive, Fitchburg, WI 53711 with “moving support” as the memo.

