Marshall High School kicker following her football dream to college

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Marshall High School senior is following her passion for athletics, working to extend her football career into college, and battling adversity to continue kicking.

“I just loved it, like I enjoyed it,” said McKynzee Schepp. “I’ve been playing since eighth grade.”

The ballerina-turned-football player just wrapped up her senior year at Marshall High School, drilling 37 field goals and earning First-Team All-Conference honors. Over her high school career, she says she faced adversity, even switching from Sun Prairie High School to Marshall.

“I got bullied a lot, and I just didn’t feel comfortable,” said Schepp.

She has played through it all, continually falling back on her love of the game to push forward. Now, her aim is to play in college.

“It’s been a journey, that’s for sure; she’s had a lot of ups and downs, a lot of struggles,” said her mother, Kris Ganske. “Her passion and drive are just incredible.”

Both Ganske and McKynzee’s father, Jacob Shepp, says her work ethic helped her rise above the hardship, noting the hours spent at places like Sun Prairie Athletic Club, honing her craft.

“Super proud of what she’s done, sort of going against the odds, and already, my understanding is that Marshall, one of the coaches, has a daughter that is sort of following in her footsteps,” said Schepp.

McKynzee says she hopes to not only continue playing but inspire other girls to tackle football too.

“I like inspiring younger generations; it makes me happy that girls look up to me,” said Schepp.

She is considering several schools including Ripon College, and planning tours over the spring. Her parents say colligate coaches have been very inviting as they contemplate what is next for the young kicker.

