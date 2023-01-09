MPD: Suspect allegedly threatens and spits on officers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a suspect after he allegedly threatened and spit on them.

Officers were dispatched to West Gilman Street and State Street at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to check on an unresponsive driver.

The suspect’s car was running when officers arrived. The driver was uncooperative with officers, and he allegedly spit on them and threatened to harm them.

Officers allegedly found a gun, drug paraphernalia and several empty beer bottles inside the suspect’s car.

The 26-year-old suspect was arrested for first-offense OWI, threats to law enforcement, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, going armed while intoxicated and discharging bodily fluids at public safety workers.

