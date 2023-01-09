MPD: Suspect allegedly threatens and spits on officers

(KTTC)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a suspect after he allegedly threatened and spit on them.

Officers were dispatched to West Gilman Street and State Street at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to check on an unresponsive driver.

The suspect’s car was running when officers arrived. The driver was uncooperative with officers, and he allegedly spit on them and threatened to harm them.

Officers allegedly found a gun, drug paraphernalia and several empty beer bottles inside the suspect’s car.

The 26-year-old suspect was arrested for first-offense OWI, threats to law enforcement, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, going armed while intoxicated and discharging bodily fluids at public safety workers.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Beth Steffen
Verona middle school principal hit and killed by car on morning walk
A fire at Associated Milk Producers Inc. started in a room that stored butter.
Fire at Portage dairy plant started in room storing butter, firefighters report

Latest News

Little John's cooking Thanksgiving dinner
Little John’s seeking temporary home for community kitchen
Partisan-backed Wisconsin court candidates vow to be fair
Dept. of Veterans Affairs Secretary-designee James Bond.
James Bond becomes Wisconsin’s first openly LGBTQ cabinet secretary
Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report