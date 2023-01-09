Packers lead Lions 9-6 at halftime in Green Bay

Packers vs lions (MGN Online)(MGN)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers lead the Detroit Lions 9-6 at halftime at Lambeau Field.

The Packers got to the red zone on their opening drive courtesy of a Lions pass interference call which cost Detroit 46-yards and placed Green Bay at the Lions’ five.

Mason Crosby hit a 22-yard field goal to give the Packers a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

On the Packers next drive, they’d go for it on 4th & 1 at Green Bay’s 32. Detroit stopped the Packers at the 31-yard line and it’s a turnover on downs. Lions would use the stop to tie the game up at 3-3 with a 37-yard field goal.

Crosby would put more points on the board in the first half with a pair of 49 and 48-yard field goals to extend the Packers lead 9-3.

Lions would appear to answer with a 66-yard touchdown but it was called back because of an offensive holding penalty on Detroit and the Lions would punt the ball away and kick a 33-yard field goal on their next drive to cut into the Packers lead 9-6.

Prior to kickoff the Packers held a moment of celebration for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.

