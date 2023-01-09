Police: Teen suspect charged after 18-year-old shot, killed in car

Police said a 16-year-old was charged in connection to the shooting death of Alexis Griffin. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina announced a teen suspect had been charged in the death of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed while riding in a car last week.

According to WHNS, 18-year-old Alexis Shaynne Griffin was sitting in the front passenger seat of her boyfriend’s SUV as the two were driving Wednesday around 10 p.m.

The Gaffney Police Department said two people were seen on foot at a nearby intersection. Gunshots erupted, and one bullet hit the SUV and Griffin inside.

The coroner said Griffin’s boyfriend took Griffin to the hospital, where she died shortly after 11 p.m.

Griffin’s cousin, Jessica Pearson, said she graduated from high school this past year and planned to go to school to be a cosmetologist. She also said Griffin loved babies, people and doing people’s hair.

Police said detectives found the 16-year-old suspect Thursday and took him into custody.

According to officers, the 16-year-old was charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officials said he was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Anyone with information about this situation is asked to call 864-489-8115.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

