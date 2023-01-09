Quiet and Mild Weather This Week

Above average temperatures are expected
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
  • Morning Sunshine Today
  • Increasing Afternoon Clouds
  • No Precipitation Expected This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift away from us today. It will bring some sunshine this morning before weak low pressure will head toward us from the west. This area of low pressure will provide an increase in clouds through the midday and afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm up a bit ahead of the low but will drop off a bit as wind shifts to northerly behind it. Following that, another weak area of low pressure will track toward us for the middle of the week. At this point it looks like any precipitation associated with that low will be to the north of here.

Today: Increasing cloudiness. High: 38. Wind: SW 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30. Wind: S 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 34.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 39.

