2,500 coffee sleeves combat against human trafficking

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of January, National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a Walworth County-based nonprofit is distributing 2,500 coffee sleeves to area shops in an effort to combat against human trafficking.

‘Join the Movement to Stop Human Trafficking’ (JTME) is placing the cup sleeves, which each contain a link to the nonprofit’s website. President and founder Dawn Heath-Fielder says this is where victims of human trafficking, or those who want to learn more about it, can find resources.

“It’s all about the awareness. It’s all about this is the reality of what life is today. What can we do as a community to stop this? Because the only way we’re gonna be able to stop this is to help law enforcement is to come together as a community and know what we up against. What are we seeing in our own neighborhoods?”

She says human trafficking takes place in all 72 Wisconsin counties, but people aren’t aware of these high rates.

“I get a lot of parents that come up to me and say, ‘Oh, this will never happen to my child, they’re too smart, hey would know better than to get involved in in with a predator online.’ I said, ‘Okay. I believe that you’re an amazing parent and I love your kids, they’re great kids, but what about their friends? Are they vulnerable in some way? Do you think maybe if we can equip them with this knowledge, they might be in a position to make a difference with their friends.’

JTME has a mission of bringing awareness and education to the entirety of Wisconsin, the nonprofit said. The organization provides training using specialized tool kits created for various industries. To find out more about their programs, visit: https://www.jtme.org/.

