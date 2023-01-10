Benton woman killed in Lafayette Co. crash

TOWN OF ELK, Wis. (WMTV) - A Benton woman who was thrown from her vehicle during a rollover wreck Tuesday morning died as result of the crash, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its statement, Karissa Ann Bollant was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 11000 block of Co. Hwy. H, in the Town of Elk Grove. Deputies found her shortly before 7 a.m. after responding to a 911 call indicating a driver had crashed and someone had died.

The Sheriff’s Office’s investigation found Bollant, 31, was heading south on the highway when she lost control of her SUV as she was approaching Back Road. The 2000 Ford Explorer went off the road and flipped, throwing her from the vehicle in the process. She was the only person in the SUV at the time.

Sheriff Reg Gill noted the deadly wreck likely was caused by road conditions and her not wearing a seatbelt at the time, adding that it is still under investigation.

