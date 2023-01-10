Bucks come from 17 down, stop Knicks’ four-game win streak

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) gestures after making a 3-point basket during the first half...
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) gestures after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks used 3-point shooting to wipe out a 17-point deficit in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-105 on Monday night.

Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez also scored 17 for the Bucks, who made 12 3-pointers after falling behind 70-53 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Lopez made one that snapped a 97-all tie before Jrue Holiday — forced to the bench after committing three fouls in the first 4 1/2 minutes — scored five straight Milwaukee points before the Bucks closed it out at the free throw line to snap the Knicks’ four-game winning streak.

Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 44 points for the Knicks, adding seven assists. Julius Randle had 25 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, but was just 1 for 12 from 3-point range.

The Knicks were hoping to continue streaking to the midpoint of their schedule, having followed an eight-game winning streak and a five-game skid with four straight victories. They fell to 22-19.

Ingles, who didn’t play for the Bucks until last month after missing the first 29 games recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee, helped fuel the comeback with five 3-pointers.

Randle finally made a 3-pointer after an 0-for-9 first half on the first possession of the third quarter, and his free throws capped a 13-2 spurt midway through the period that extended a six-point lead to 70-53.

The Knicks still led by 16 after Randle’s three-point play with 2:25 remaining, but didn’t make another basket in the quarter as Milwaukee closed with a 13-2 run of its own to trim it to 78-73.

Obi Toppin opened the fourth with a 3-pointer, but Lopez, Grayson Allen and Ingles followed with three in a row for Milwaukee to give the Bucks an 82-81 lead.

Neither team led by more than three again until Holiday’s 3-pointer made it 103-99 with 47 seconds to play.

Brunson’s aggressive start quickly put Holiday in foul trouble, forcing him to the bench within 4 1/2 minutes. But the Bucks’ big men were much more effective defending Randle, who was 1 for 12, missing all eight 3-point attempts.

Brunson was just 1 for 6 in the second, but Immanuel Quickley stepped up with 13 points as the Knicks took a 51-46 lead to the break.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Khris Middleton missed his 12th straight game. ... Coach Mike Budenholzer said F/C Serge Ibaka, not with the team for personal reasons, would not rejoin the Bucks during the road trip.

Knicks: Coach Tom Thibodeau said F RJ Barrett, who has missed six games with a lacerated finger on his right hand, is “real close” to returning and the Knicks would see how he progresses Tuesday. Toppin played for the first time since Dec. 7 and scored three points. He had been inactive for 13 games with nondisplaced fracture of his right fibula, then didn’t play in either of the first two games after he was cleared to return.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Atlanta on Wednesday.

Knicks: Host Indiana on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Beth Steffen
Verona middle school principal hit and killed by car on morning walk
A fire at Associated Milk Producers Inc. started in a room that stored butter.
Fire at Portage dairy plant started in room storing butter, firefighters report

Latest News

FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football...
Former Badger Troy Vincent selected to College Football Hall of Fame
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Packers’ Walker apologizes for pushing Lions athletic trainer
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waves after an NFL football game against the San...
J.J. Watt bids farewell to NFL with emotional 2-sack game
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Rodgers remains undecided on future