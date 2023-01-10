Eau Claire City Council to consider “No Mow May”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council will be considering an initiative that would let homeowners delay some of their yard work for a month. It’s called “No Mow May.”

“‘No Mow May’ is a conservation-based initiative that encourages people not to mow their lawns for the month of May,” Eau Claire City Council Member Joshua Miller said. “This allows early season flowers to bloom and gives resources to bees and other early season pollinators when they need those resources the most.”

When people mow their lawns, they are taking away a food source for pollinators. “No Mow May” aims to try and prevent that.

“So, ‘No Mow May’ is primarily designed around the pollinator to try to provide as much early food source for them until maybe some more of our seasonal come in June and July,” Jerry Clark, Agriculture Educator of UW-Madison’s Chippewa County Division of Extension, said.

But protecting pollinators is not the only possible benefit of this initiative. Miller said it could affect the environment in other ways.

“You’d have less noise and air pollution in May of this year, people mowing their lawns,” Miller said. “It might also have people relook at their lawns, perhaps consider planting more perennials, more ground cover, things that require less water, fewer resources, less time to take care of. That would give a healthier lawn and healthier environment in the city.”

The longer grass from “No Mow May” could also help keep water in the soil.

“If that water can infiltrate, sometimes that taller grass can slow that water down and it doesn’t run off as easily into a storm sewer, or move into the neighboring storage ponds, whatever it is,” Clark said. “It actually gets infiltrated into the soil where at least our lawns can use it.”

If “No Mow May” is taken up, Eau Claire community members would not be required to participate, it would be completely on a volunteer basis. The initiative will be on the Eau Claire City Council public hearing agenda on January 23. The council will vote on it on January 24.

