Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety.

The bus terminal is part of a mixed-use development also including a high rise apartment and roughly 400 stalls of public parking. It’s set to take over the city-owned garage near UW-Madison campus on Lake Street.

An intercity bus terminal is a part of the multi-use development planned by the City of Madison. (City of Madison)

As the city’s director of economic development anticipates construction next year, the terminal would have coach-style buses travel through an alley parallel to Lake Street.

Eli Tsarovsky, president of the Campus Area Neighborhood Association, has raised concerns about the alley known as Hawthorne Court. Foot traffic is heavy here, especially for nightlife and campus sporting events, and the city admits narrow sidewalks leave many pedestrians walking in the middle of the road.

“That’s what our big plea is, just don’t put buses on Hawthorne Court,” Tsarovsky said. “It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t make the pedestrian or biker experience more comfortable or more confident in this area.”

According to the city’s Transportation Director Tom Lynch, the alley currently has sidewalks on each side that are 2 feet wide. But he says the plan is to reimagine the thoroughfare, limiting traffic to one way and creating a sidewalk for the other side.

“Some people think that this has to be an either-or decision,” Lynch said. “We have buses on streets throughout the city that transfer 8 million to 13 million passengers a year.”

As Lynch maintains Hawthorne Court offers the “overall best traffic flow,” Tsarovsky is gathering signatures for a petition to keep buses off the alley.

