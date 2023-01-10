Mild and quiet weather pattern
Some peeks of sunshine
- Some morning fog
- Temps mid-30 to low 40s this week
- Minor precip chances
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple of weak areas of low pressure will influence the weather around here over the next few days. Temperatures will be mild with a mix of clouds and sun through the rest of the week. Precipitation will be limited to a little drizzle overnight tonight, with maybe a few flurries by early Wednesday morning. The system we’ve been watching for Thursday looks to remain largely to our south, but there’s a chance for some flurries or snow showers on Thursday, especially for our southern and eastern counties.
High pressure will take over for the end of the week and bring quite a bit of sunshine for the end of the week. Above-average temperatures are expected into next week.
Today: Partly sunny. High: 36. Wind: W 5.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 28. Wind: S 5.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 40.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers/flurries. High: 34.
