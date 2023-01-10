MPD: Cash stolen in downtown Madison Taco Bell burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who broke into a downtown Madison fast food restaurant early Monday morning and made off with approximately $200 in cash.

Video evidence recovered from the scene shows someone broke into the Taco Bell location on State Street around 3:45 a.m. and swiped the money, MPR reported. Its statement did not indicate where the money had been found.

No one has been arrested in connection with the crime, the report continued. The police department did not state if a suspect has been identified nor did it release a description of the alleged perpetrator.

MPD noted that its investigation remains ongoing.

