MPD: Cash stolen in downtown Madison Taco Bell burglary

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who broke into a downtown Madison fast food restaurant early Monday morning and made off with approximately $200 in cash.

Video evidence recovered from the scene shows someone broke into the Taco Bell location on State Street around 3:45 a.m. and swiped the money, MPR reported. Its statement did not indicate where the money had been found.

No one has been arrested in connection with the crime, the report continued. The police department did not state if a suspect has been identified nor did it release a description of the alleged perpetrator.

MPD noted that its investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Beth Steffen
Verona middle school principal hit and killed by car on morning walk
A fire at Associated Milk Producers Inc. started in a room that stored butter.
Fire at Portage dairy plant started in room storing butter, firefighters report
A.J. Dillon celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during an NFL football game against...
Packers AJ Dillon gets special gift from UW-Whitewater band director

Latest News

A Benton woman died Tuesday morning in a crash in the Town of Elk, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff's...
Benton woman killed in Lafayette Co. crash
Bald Eagle Watching Days 2023
Bald Eagle Watching Days 2023
Bald Eagle Watching Days 2023
Bald Eagle Watching Days 2023
The Sun Prairie Area School District is evaluating its plan for snow days.
Sun Prairie Area School District evaluates snow day plan