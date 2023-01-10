Police recover body from Rock River in Janesville

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department confirms a body has been recovered Monday night from the Rock River.

Police confirmed the information after 9 p.m. Monday and said the scene is still active. No other information has been provided and police said a news release would be put out either late Monday night or Tuesday morning.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a breaking news situation and NBC15 will update this story as details develop.

