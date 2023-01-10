Police recover body from Rock River in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department confirms a body has been recovered Monday night from the Rock River.

Police confirmed the information after 9 p.m. Monday and said the scene is still active. No other information has been provided and police said a news release would be put out either late Monday night or Tuesday morning.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a breaking news situation and NBC15 will update this story as details develop.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.