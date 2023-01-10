Sun Prairie man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie man was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

Daniel Gibbs, 37, sold one pound of methamphetamine to a confidential source three times in August and Sept. 2021 at a Sun Prairie residence. On Nov. 10, 2021, agents executed a search warrant at the same residence and found approximately four pounds of heroin, a kilogram press and a loaded firearm.

Gibbs pleaded guilty on Sept. 14, 2022 and was sentenced on Jan. 6. He previously served time in a federal prison for kidnapping and extortion.

At the sentencing, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said Gibbs had committed “a very serious drug trafficking crime.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.