University Club to reopen after pandemic closure

(Andy Manis | University of Wisconsin-Madison)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Club, a historic dining venue at UW-Madison, is set to reopen this month after being shut down due to COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Union will manage the University Club, now called Union Commons. It will reopen on Jan. 23.

The club shut down in March 2020 during the pandemic, and after experiencing financial loss, the University Club board of directors voted to dissolve the club and to integrate it into the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Union Commons will serve coffee and espresso drinks, tea, wine, bakery items, house-made soups and toasted sandwiches. Patrons can enjoy indoor seating year-round and outdoor seating seasonally.

UW-Madison students with valid Wiscards are eligible for a 10% discount on food and beverages at Union Commons.

(University of Wisconsin-Madison)
(University of Wisconsin-Madison)

