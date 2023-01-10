WFD: Whitewater blaze still smoldering, did millions of dollars in damage

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters remain at the scene of a massive fire at a Whitewater garbage and recycling collection site, the fire department reported in an update. Teams are expected to remain there, clearing debris and guarding hotspots for the next several days.

In its Tuesday morning statement, the fire department estimated the blaze, which sent smoke and flames towering over the John’s Disposal Services building, did millions of dollars in damage. Its investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

The size of the fire and the cold weather quickly pushed the firefighters’ response past a five-alarm status and required them to begin hauling additional water to help put down the flames. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Uselding noted Monday there was only one fire hydrant nearby. Transporting all that water forced the fire department to close a stretch of Hwy. U, near the building, so they could work more quickly.

While firefighters will remain at the facility, the fire department noted there is no danger to the public. Uselding said on Monday that the building was no longer structurally sound. The WFD statement added the state Department of Natural Resources is monitoring the runoff from the fire scene.

Photos of the John’s Disposal fire in Whitewater, WI
Photos of the John’s Disposal fire in Whitewater, WI(Tyler Warnecke)
Photos of the John’s Disposal fire in Whitewater, WI
Photos of the John’s Disposal fire in Whitewater, WI(Tyler Warnecke)

According to the fire department, its first crews responded to reports of the blaze, at 107 Co. Road U, shortly before 10 p.m. and could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the recycling building. In addition to battling the fire itself, firehoses were pointed at a nearby building and other equipment to keep the flames from spreading. John’s Disposal workers also started moving equipment out of the way so firefighters could work faster.

“When I arrived on scene, we found the warehouse fully engulfed at that point we had massive amounts of smoke, flames coming through the roof. We immediately called additional personnel,” Uselding recounted on Monday.

Beyond the Whitewater Fire Dept., teams from Jefferson, Dane and Rock counties also responded. Salt plows lent a hand as well by salting the roads around the scene for fire tenders. No injuries were reported, and the city noted that no employees were at the facility when the fire erupted.

After several hours of getting the scene under control, the fire was contained early Monday morning and in time for employees at the facility to begin their 6 a.m. shift. John’s Disposal provides municipal and dumpster services to the counties of Walworth, Waukesha, Jefferson, Dane, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, and Rock.

