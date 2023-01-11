21-year-old crashes into Middleton traffic light after allegedly driving intoxicated

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say a 21-year-old New Glarus resident was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a Middleton stop light, rendering it inoperable.

At around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, a Middleton officer found a crash near University Avenue and Mendota Avenue. They saw someone running nearby, and another officer later located him and identified the man as the driver of the crashed vehicle.

Officers determined that the suspect was speeding on University Avenue, taking the curve near the Branch Street intersection too quickly. The vehicle went off the road and struck the traffic light control box, several trees and the building at 6630 University Avenue.

Officers arrested the suspect for second offense Operating While Intoxicated, and he was cited for several traffic violations. The suspect’s blood sample was also taken.

Due to the crash, the traffic lights are inoperable and may be out of service for a while, officials said. Stop signs are being used to create a four-way-stop, but the intersection should be avoided if possible.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.