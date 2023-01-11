21-year-old crashes into Middleton traffic light after allegedly driving intoxicated

(Middleton Police Department)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say a 21-year-old New Glarus resident was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a Middleton stop light, rendering it inoperable.

At around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, a Middleton officer found a crash near University Avenue and Mendota Avenue. They saw someone running nearby, and another officer later located him and identified the man as the driver of the crashed vehicle.

Officers determined that the suspect was speeding on University Avenue, taking the curve near the Branch Street intersection too quickly. The vehicle went off the road and struck the traffic light control box, several trees and the building at 6630 University Avenue.

Officers arrested the suspect for second offense Operating While Intoxicated, and he was cited for several traffic violations. The suspect’s blood sample was also taken.

Due to the crash, the traffic lights are inoperable and may be out of service for a while, officials said. Stop signs are being used to create a four-way-stop, but the intersection should be avoided if possible.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Beth Steffen
Verona middle school principal hit and killed by car on morning walk
Police Lights
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive
A.J. Dillon celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during an NFL football game against...
Packers AJ Dillon gets special gift from UW-Whitewater band director

Latest News

Stan Van Hoose.
Wisconsin veteran from Pearl Harbor attack dies at 102
Wisconsin loses their 2nd Straight game 69-65
New Iowa County Sheriff plans to improve transparency
New Iowa County Sheriff plans to improve transparency
Wis. lawmakers take cash bail resolution to public hearing