Areas of freezing drizzle this morning

Some icy travel expected
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Freezing drizzle/flurries early
  • Highs low to mid-40s today
  • Slightly cooler by Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front is pushing through the region this morning, sparking up some light snow and freezing drizzle. This is happening mainly to the north and east of Dane county, and that’s where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 9AM this morning as roads will likely be icy in some spots.

Even if you’re not waking up to precip this morning, there are areas of patchy fog that are also creating slippery spots on the roadways. Be sure you’re taking it easy on the roads, especially early this morning.

Thanks to that warm front, our temperatures will warm up quickly this afternoon! Expect to see daily high temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the mid-40s for most of southern Wisconsin. We’ll likely be able to clear out some of the cloud cover for partly sunny skies today.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Temperatures remain mild into Thursday with highs in the mid-30s and overcast skies. Skies will be clearing as we head into Friday, though temperatures will be a bit cooler than what we’ve seen in days past. Then we’ll climb back into the lower 40s by early next week, with rain chances on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Police Lights
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive
Beth Steffen
Verona middle school principal hit and killed by car on morning walk
A.J. Dillon celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during an NFL football game against...
Packers AJ Dillon gets special gift from UW-Whitewater band director
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

Freezing Drizzle
Dreary Weather Makes A Return
Temperature stay well above average.
Mild and quiet weather pattern
High temperatures 5-10° warmer than average tomorrow.
“Fool’s Spring” continues this week
Above average temperatures are expected
Quiet and Mild Weather This Week