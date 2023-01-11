Areas of freezing drizzle this morning

Freezing drizzle/flurries early

Highs low to mid-40s today

Slightly cooler by Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front is pushing through the region this morning, sparking up some light snow and freezing drizzle. This is happening mainly to the north and east of Dane county, and that’s where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 9AM this morning as roads will likely be icy in some spots.

Even if you’re not waking up to precip this morning, there are areas of patchy fog that are also creating slippery spots on the roadways. Be sure you’re taking it easy on the roads, especially early this morning.

Thanks to that warm front, our temperatures will warm up quickly this afternoon! Expect to see daily high temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the mid-40s for most of southern Wisconsin. We’ll likely be able to clear out some of the cloud cover for partly sunny skies today.

Temperatures remain mild into Thursday with highs in the mid-30s and overcast skies. Skies will be clearing as we head into Friday, though temperatures will be a bit cooler than what we’ve seen in days past. Then we’ll climb back into the lower 40s by early next week, with rain chances on Monday and Tuesday.

