Beloit School District offers first AP African American Studies Course in Rock County

(Storyblocks)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit is making history by offering an Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course this upcoming fall.

The school district claimed it will not only be the first in Rock County to offer AP African American Studies but also one of only a couple hundred districts in the U.S. to do so.

Nicole Powers, the Co-Chair of the Social Studies Department at Beloit Memorial High School, will teach the class.

“All students benefit from examining history through a multi-cultural lens and experience,” Powers said.

By teaching AP African American Studies, the school district aims to study the diversity of African American experiences through a variety of sources in literature, the arts and humanities, political science, geography, and science. The course’s topics include Origins of the African Diaspora; Freedom, Enslavement, and Resistance; The Practice of Freedom; and Movements and Debates.

Beloit Memorial High School offers 19 AP courses for students interested in taking college-level classes and earning college credit while in high school.

