Dane Co. airport delays all early morning flights amid outage

The arrival and departure board at Dane Co. Regional Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
The arrival and departure board at Dane Co. Regional Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Phoebe Murray)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON (WMTV) – The Federal Aviation Administration’s order to halt all domestic departures is being felt in Madison as fliers booked onto the first flights of the day out of Dane Co. Regional Airport will have to wait a little longer. In its most recent update on Twitter, the airport reiterated the federal order and urged people flying on Wednesday to contact their respective airlines for more information on what to do.

Currently, the FAA order blocks domestic flights from leaving the ground until 8 a.m.

The Dane Co. airport’s current departures page is beginning to show nearly all flights that had been scheduled to take off before 8 a.m. as being rescheduled for a later time on Wednesday morning. One Delta flight, a 6:10 a.m. hop to Minneapolis, did manage to take off.

Only one of the flights originally scheduled to depart Dane Co. at 8 a.m. or later has been pushed back so far, according to the Dane Co. airport’s Flight Departures website. The website has lagged on some updates, so anyone who has booked a flight for Wednesday may want to confirm with their airline as well.

A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. As of 7 a.m., there were more than 2,500 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, exceeding the number of all delayed flights on the previous day.

The White House said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, but President Joe Biden directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Police Lights
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive
Beth Steffen
Verona middle school principal hit and killed by car on morning walk
A.J. Dillon celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during an NFL football game against...
Packers AJ Dillon gets special gift from UW-Whitewater band director
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

One of three current build sites in Dane Co.
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County looking for ‘Winter Warrior’ volunteers
Wisconsin loses their 2nd straight game 69-65
Wisconsin loses their 2nd straight game 69-65
New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Plane makes emergency road landing near Chicago, no injuries
Protesters, framed by a peace symbol, stand outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Thursday,...
Kenosha man gets 5 years for attacking cop during protests