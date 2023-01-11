Dane Co. airport delays all early morning flights amid outage

MADISON (WMTV) – The Federal Aviation Administration’s order to halt all domestic departures is being felt in Madison as fliers booked onto the first flights of the day out of Dane Co. Regional Airport will have to wait a little longer. In its most recent update on Twitter, the airport reiterated the federal order and urged people flying on Wednesday to contact their respective airlines for more information on what to do.

Currently, the FAA order blocks domestic flights from leaving the ground until 8 a.m.

The Dane Co. airport’s current departures page is beginning to show nearly all flights that had been scheduled to take off before 8 a.m. as being rescheduled for a later time on Wednesday morning. One Delta flight, a 6:10 a.m. hop to Minneapolis, did manage to take off.

Attention travelers! The @FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. Central Time today to allow the agency to fix a computer system outage. Please contact your airline for flight specific information. — MSN Airport (@MSN_Airport) January 11, 2023

MSN: one by one airlines are reflecting delays to travel as the FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage pic.twitter.com/Kmpso7dDwm — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) January 11, 2023

Only one of the flights originally scheduled to depart Dane Co. at 8 a.m. or later has been pushed back so far, according to the Dane Co. airport’s Flight Departures website. The website has lagged on some updates, so anyone who has booked a flight for Wednesday may want to confirm with their airline as well.

A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. As of 7 a.m., there were more than 2,500 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, exceeding the number of all delayed flights on the previous day.

The White House said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, but President Joe Biden directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.

