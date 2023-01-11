Dreary Weather Makes A Return

Freezing Drizzle Tonight

Spotty Shower Wednesday

Snow Shower Thursday.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Hopefully you enjoyed the sunshine we have had early this week because we are headed back into another dreary stretch of weather. Fog and drizzle areas will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. While it is more nuisance than problem, there will be a window of opportunity for a slick spot Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. High pressure should move in late this week drying us out and setting the stage for a mostly sunny weekend. Another disturbance will move in early next week with rain. Overall, the blowtorch January forecast continues on.

Cloudy tonight with areas of fog and drizzle developing. A few slick spots possible as temperatures fall to around 30 degrees. Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower Wednesday. Mild with highs into the lower 40s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with lows in the lower 30s. More of the same Thursday with highs in the middle 30s.

Friday will see decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures with highs in the lower 30s. The weekend should feature plenty of sunshine with highs on Saturday into the middle 30s and jumping to the lower 40s by Sunday.

Active weather returns early next week with a spring-like pattern of rain and mild temperatures.

