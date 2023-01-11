Fog And Clouds Are Back Tonight

Fog builds in later this evening

Overcast clouds on Thursday

Friday begins a sunnier stretch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!!

Yesterday was a foggy and gray day across the area with even some freezing fog mixed in with that last night. But we transitioned nicely today into a warm and sunny day. This will be short-lived as a low pressure system moves south of us and brings in more clouds and fog this evening. The system will be far enough south that we won’t be seeing any precipitation with it, but visibility will be coming down this evening, starting in our northwestern counties, then continuing to lower toward the southeast through early Friday morning.

After tomorrow’s foggy morning and cloudy day, then Friday will be the beginning of sun and warm temperatures through the weekend. Friday will be one of the cooler days of the week, with temperatures just breaking near 30F. Then temperatures will rise Saturday and topping out in the low 40s on Sunday.

Next week we’re going to be tracking two storms; one at the beginning of the week, and then the other mid to later in the week. Both storms will mean increasing clouds, but at this point, any precipitation looks more like rain rather than snow.

