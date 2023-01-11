Habitat for Humanity of Dane County looking for ‘Winter Warrior’ volunteers

One of three current build sites in Dane Co.
One of three current build sites in Dane Co.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 11, 2023
DANE CO., Wis. (WMTV) -New Year’s resolutions vary from person to person, but if you’re looking to give back in 2023 there are countless ways people can get their feet wet with volunteer work right in our community.

One avenue for service during the winter months is with Habitat for Humanity of Dane County. They are actively recruiting ‘Winter Warriors’ to help with housing construction, as affording housing within Dane Co. “doesn’t take snow days,” said the non-profit.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states and in more than 70 countries around the world.

In Dane Co., Habitat for Humanity is currently working on three build sites in Sun Prairie, Stoughton and Madison. Habitat Dane has built affordable housing in 18 communities across the county, helping to establish many neighborhoods.

Volunteers can put their skills to work or learn something new. Habitat for Humanity welcomes volunteers of all abilities with full and half day shifts available.

A Winter Warrior is anyone that volunteers during the frigid winter months with Habitat for Humanity. Warriors will be asked to work construction at a build site or at ReStore, the organizations home improvement outlets.

To sign up to be a Winter Warrior today, see here.

Volunteer Opportunities in Dane County:

Dane Parks Volunteer Program

Every year thousands of volunteers help restore habitats, complete research, and advocate for parks and conservation right here in Dane County. Find out how you can get involved!

United Way of Dane County

United Way of Dane County is committed to creating communities where everyone has access to health, income and education. Learn more about their volunteer program here!

RSVP of Dane County

RSVP offers a variety of volunteer activities to fit your interests and your schedule. Their goal is to help you find an opportunity that adds zest to your day and purpose to your life.

City of Madison Volunteer Opportunities

View current volunteer opportunities in the City of Madison. Check back frequently for updates!

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County

Volunteers in the Dane Co. program develop and nurture a positive, supportive mentoring relationship with a child. The match meets at least two times a month for a minimum of a year.

Henry Vilas Zoo

Volunteers help keep the zoo free and beautiful! Learn more about the many fun and unique volunteer roles working with guests, animals and the community.

