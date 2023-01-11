Hilton Madison introduces Munson, their new hotel robot

The Hilton Madison Monona Terrace just added a robot to their team.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Hilton Madison Monona Terrace just added a robot to their team.

Munson, named after the country’s first supermodel Audrey Munson, is being introduced to the hotel to help deliver a quality guest experience.

“We are always looking for innovative ways of serving our guests,” Hilton General Manager Derek Morrison said. “Munson was easy to integrate into our operations and has had positive interactions with guests and staff alive.”

Munson will deliver food at group events, in the hotel’s restaurant and will offer refreshments to hotel guests upon check-in.

