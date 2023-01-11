JPD: Janesville man faces 10th OWI after girlfriend calls police

(WHSV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man faces his tenth OWI after his girlfriend alerted police that he was intoxicated and driving off.

According to the Janesville Police Department, she called police around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and officers responded to the 1400 block of Hamilton Ave. to meet her. She explained that he was intoxicated and driving a gray Toyota Camry.

The same officers who met with her spotted the Camry as it was pulling into the parking lot of a J&R Liquor store. The officers reported the 66-year-old man was showing signs of impairment and conducted a field sobriety test. The counts against him also indicate officers allegedly found open containers in his vehicle.

In addition to the OWI and open container counts, he was also booked for operating while suspended, with the police department noting that the suspension stemmed from alcohol-related offenses.

A blood draw has been taken taken but the results have not come back, the JPD report added.

