JPD: Woman smears blood all over Janesville officer’s face

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville woman is accused of deliberately smearing blood across the face of a police officer who was trying to take her into custody Tuesday night. While the woman allegedly used her finger to cover the officer’s face, nose, and lips, investigators believe she was aiming for the officer’s mouth.

The Janesville Police Department’s report on the incident indicated the officer first noticed blood dripping from the woman’s finger while attempting to handcuff her. The woman was told not to get any blood on the officer, the report noted. She allegedly started resisting and twisted her body before reaching for the officer’s head. If it weren’t for a quick turn of the head, the bloody finger would have likely ended up in the officer’s mouth, according to the JPD statement.

The officer had been trying to arrest the 24-year-old suspect after being called around 9 p.m. to a disturbance in the 300 block of Park Ave. The police department had been told a man and woman had been arguing aggressively for 20 to 30 minutes. Officers first made contact with the woman at the front door of the home, and she shut the door on them, the police report stated. The officers determined her identity and found that she was not allowed to be at that address nor in contact with the man who lived there.

Additional officers were called in. At that point, the officer whom she is accused of smearing with blood reported seeing the suspect trying to leave the home by cutting across the backyard and called out to stop her. Hearing the officer call out after her, the woman stopped. It was after the first cuff was closed that she allegedly started resisting. After she was detained, the officer went to the hospital to get treated for blood exposure.

The woman was transported to the Rock Co. Jail where she was booked on two counts each of throwing bodily fluids at a public officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, as well as single counts of resisting/obstructing and disorderly conduct.

