Lake Delton elementary student receives award after helping family escape fire

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Delton Fire Department awarded an elementary school student for creating a plan that helped her family escape a fire.

Lake Delton Elementary School 5k student Charlie Stupinean received the fire department’s first ever Junior Firefighter Award after a fire safety school project saved her and her family from their house fire a week later.

Last October, Delton Fire Department officials met with elementary school students to help them create an escape plan in the event their home catches fire. Charlie created a plan with her family, and just one week later, their home caught on fire and was destroyed.

Charlie’s mother Rebekah wrote to the fire department after the fire, explaining how their plan saved them from the fire. When the fire started, Rebekah led Charlie and her cousin out the front door and told them “remember our plan.” Rebekah went back upstairs to get her other daughter but had to leave through a second exit because flames blocked the stairs.

The family reunited in their backyard. Their second exit and meeting spot were both in their emergency plan.

“I truly believe the plan we made and their visit to the school saved our daughters and niece,” Rebekah said.

Delton Fire Department and Dells Delton EMS member Shawna Bongard created the emergency plan activity as part of the department’s fire prevention activities in 2022.

“The brave actions of Charlie completely reminded me of what a true hero is,” Bongard said.

