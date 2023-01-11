Madison hockey community comes together to support a mourning family

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison West played Madison Memorial in hockey Tuesday night, and for the second game of the rivalry, the “Cookie War” will raise money, this time for a family who recently lost a loved one.

“West Memorial games are always ones that are circled on the calendar because the kids play together going up,” said West Assistant Coach Rich Smith.

Players on both Madison West High School and Vel Phillips Memorial High School hockey teams start skating at the West Madison Youth Hockey Association Polar Caps club. Because of all the time spent on the ice together before high school, coaches say the game “is like playing your brother.” But this particular Tuesday night carries more weight.

“It’s a celebration of the life of Eric Feinstein, a tremendous person, tremendous father, tremendous husband, and just a great friend to a lot of people in the hockey community,” said Memorial Head Coach Peter Brenner.

The Feinstein family lost Eric, a husband to Marlene, and father of two, the first week of the year. Caden, a junior, plays for Memorial, while Carson plays for the Polar Caps. As the family mourns, their hockey family aims to help.

“When we lose somebody like Eric, who was a huge part of this club and such a large personality, it really affects us all, and you know the hurt runs deep,” said association president Andrew Mendyk. “We’re gonna dedicate all of our concession sales to the family as well as funds raised to the cookie war just to provide a little extra help to the family in this time of need.”

The last time the two squads played, they also competed in cookie sales, each school trying to sell more cookies donated from Hy-Vee than the other, the money going back into the hockey programs. That money will be raised for the Feinstein family at Tuesday’s game. Additionally, a silent auction for box seats at the upcoming Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers hockey game also raised money for the grieving family, along with the funds from concessions going to the family as well.

Eric’s sister, Emily Feinstein, says the support from the West Madison hockey family goes a long way.

“Some of the first people that reached out to me after we found out about Eric were our hockey friends, you know, they were some of the first people that were at Marlene’s house after this happened bringing coffee bringing dinners,” said Feinstein. “It’s really just been so important to when something like this happens just to have that support and be surrounded by people you love.”

