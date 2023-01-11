Man charged with attempted homicide in Monroe shots fired incident

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested after police say a gun was allegedly fired into a home Tuesday night in Monroe.

No one inside the residence the 1500 block of 16th Street was harmed after reports of a gunshot being fired were made after 8:30 p.m., according to Monroe Police.

The 50-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene without incident and taken to the Green County Jail. He is accused of first degree attempted intentional homicide, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, intoxicated use of a firearm, disorderly conduct while armed, criminal damage to property and possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.

The event was a targeted act and there is no danger to the public, according to police. The investigation is ongoing, police added. Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact Monroe Police Department at 608-329-2401.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.