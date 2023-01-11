New Iowa County Sheriff plans to improve transparency

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One week into the job, Iowa County’s new sheriff plans to improve communication between the department and the community they’ve sworn to protect.

Michael Peterson won the November election in a close race, clinching 53% of the vote. Peterson replaced former Sheriff Steve Michek, who retired after 20 years.

On the campaign trail, Peterson said community members demanded more transparency from the office.

”They didn’t really see what Iowa County was doing and that’s something that we’re going to change,” he said. “To be more transparent on things that are going on within the agency and how the public can help us help them.”

He plans to share the weekly number of emergencies his office responds to, update the public on investigations and said they will post more on the official Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to clear up inaccurate information posted by unofficial accounts.

”A lot of times people see stuff from other social media entities and it’s not necessarily true all of the time,” he said. “We’re going to have to combat those rumors to let people know that things are being done.”

Mineral Point resident Linda Stoikes said more communication could help people feel safer.

”I think safety is a big issue right now all over the country,” she said. “So, anything he can do to be transparent and inform the public about what’s going on and meet our needs. I think that’s great.”

Sheriff Peterson said he also plans on installing security cameras on busy highways in order to solve crimes quicker.

