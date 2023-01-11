Wis. crossing guards recognized during honorary week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crossing guards ensure the safety of our most vulnerable pedestrians -- our kids, and this week, we are recognizing all that they do for our community.

Wisconsin State Superintendent Jill Underly declared this week as ‘Adult School Crossing Guard Recognition Week,’ a time to appreciate our crossing guards and their dedication to keeping our community safe.

John Englesby has been serving the Madison community for 15 years, and he says the barrier of protection that crossing guards provide is especially important in Madison.

“Many streets in Madison are dangerous, with a lot of traffic, and many drivers that go too fast, exceed the speed limit, and so it’s important, the work we do, and it’s great when we’re recognized,” he said.

Englesby says while the cards and ‘thank yous’ he receives mean a lot to him, there are other important ways people can show their support.

“The best way they can show appreciation is by stopping. Sometimes cars don’t stop, but it’s important to stop when the crossing guard has the sign raised, enters the street at the crosswalk, cars have to stop within 10 feet of the crosswalk, no closer. And they have to remain stopped all the while that the kids, other pedestrians, crossing guard are in the crossing walk,” he said. “Another thing they should do to show their appreciation is to abide by the speed limit. As long as they drive at speed limits that are posted, it makes it a lot easier and safer for everybody.”

The City of Madison said there are 58 dedicated crossing guards throughout the city.

