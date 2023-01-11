Wisconsin DNR reminding snowmobilers to operate safely amid warmer temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding snowmobilers to operate safely amid the warmer temperatures.

“As you know, snowmobiling in Wisconsin is a long-honored tradition. We have some of the best snowmobile trails and route systems in the country and we have, not only our local residents, but we have people travelling from way out of state to come here and recreate,” Lt. Jake Holsclaw, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator, said. “But along with that, along with the fun, there is a sad aspect to that that we want to highlight and that when folks don’t obey the rules or operate safely, tragedy can strike.”

With the increased temperatures, the ice could be starting to thin across the state. Holsclaw wants to remind everyone that no ice is 100-percent safe.

“Folks have to remember that there could be springs under that ice, there could be current or flow that they may not know about, and that ice could be a foot thick in one area and only an inch thick a few feet from that. So, it can be pretty sketchy this time of year,” Holsclaw said. “One of the worst things you could do is just hop on a sled and just head out across the lake and not know what that ice is doing or what that thickness is at.”

The Wisconsin DNR reported an increase in snowmobile deaths last year, with 16 in 2022 and 13 in 2021.

“Unfortunately, last year there were 16 snowmobile fatalities. And we just want to remind folks 16 is too many. One is too many,” Holsclaw said.

To keep snowmobile drivers safe, the DNR is starting a new campaign this year called “Sled Safe” with the goal of making sure everyone enjoys the trails, but does so safely. Especially starting on Saturday, the first day of International Snowmobile Safety Week.

Holsclaw said to double check to make sure your trails are open before you go on them while also making sure you wear your helmet and other safety gear. He adds that Wisconsin has a speed limit of 55 mph on a snowmobile while it is dark out.

There is still time left to take a snowmobile safety course. There are in-person and online classes. Those can be found here.

