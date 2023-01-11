Wisconsin loses their 2nd Straight game 69-65

(WBAY)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Kohl Center was rocking on Tuesday night, but unfortunately for the home fans, the Badgers lost to Michigan State 69-65.

For the second straight game, the Badgers had to play without leading scorer Tyler Wahl.  For the second straight game, the Badgers wound up on the losing end.

The Badgers were down by two at halftime and rallied to take the lead in the second half. Unfortunately for Wisconsin, they couldn’t hold onto that lead. Michigan State hit some big-time shots down the end and made their free throws to seal the win over UW.

Wisconsin was led by Steven Crowl, who had 19 points. Chucky Hepburn added 14, while freshman Connor Essegian had 13.

The Spartans were lead by Stevens Point native Joey Hauser who had 20 points and 8 rebounds.

The Badgers fall to 11-4, 3-2 in the Big Ten play.

Next up for Wisconsin is a game at Indian on Saturday at noon.

