Wisconsin veteran from Pearl Harbor attack dies at 102

Stan Van Hoose.
Stan Van Hoose.(NBC15)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the last Wisconsin veterans who survived the Pearl Harbor attack has died. He was 102 years old.

WWII Navy CQM Stan Van Hoose died in his sleep, according to a Facebook post Saturday.

Van Hoose enlisted in the Navy more than a year before Pearl Harbor, serving from 1940 to 1948.

VetsRoll President and Co-Founder Mark Finnegan believes Van Hoose is one of the last survivors of Pearl Harbor.

NBC15′s Michelle Baik sat down with Van Hoose last December, when he received cards of gratitude from across the country during his 102nd birthday.

In tandem with the big birthday last month, Stan Van Hoose marked 81 years since he survived the attack at Pearl Harbor. At the time, he was aboard the USS Maryland, one of eight battleships hit by the Japanese military in 1941.

